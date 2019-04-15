2 EF1 tornadoes touched down in the Shoals

(WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirms two EF1 tornadoes touched down during the severe weather early Sunday.
One hit in western Franklin County near Pleasant Site. The other was in southern Colbert County near the Crooked Oak community.
The third area of damage near Cedar Creek Reservoir in Franklin County was determined to be straight line wind.
Now, the NWS is assessing damage on just how strong these tornadoes were. Both had wind speeds estimated at 100 mph.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
