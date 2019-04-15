Donut Shoppe set to close in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - You may want to grab a donut from a hometown favorite in the Shoals before it closes its doors.
Our news partners with the Times Daily say The Donut Shoppe on Woodward Avenue is closing at the end of this month.
Manager Regina Michael says developers are tearing down the building to make way for a Dunkin Donuts.
She recently shared the news on Facebook and customers are upset that the longtime business is going away for good.
