Decatur business owner sues city for failing to put out fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The City of Decatur is being hit with a lawsuit.
They’re being sued by the owners of Decatur Golf Carts. This comes 10 months after a fire destroyed the business.
They claim firefighters were negligent when they did not use a nearby fire hydrant, this according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
Some 50 to 70 carts were destroyed along with the entire business. The investigation and lawsuit are still ongoing.
