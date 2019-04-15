Construction at intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt Road/Shelton Road scheduled to begin Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, April 17, at 9: 00 a.m., the contractor will begin work at the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt Road/Shelton Road as part of the Zierdt Road southbound lane roadway improvement project.
The contractor will begin drainage and utility installation within the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Zierdt Road/Shelton Road.
Temporary lane shifts or lane closures will occur at this location during non-peak hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekly and during weekend hours. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during non-peak hours through the intersection as work occurs.
Traffic control will be in place to help direct motorists through the construction area. Please use caution when traveling in this area and obey all traffic control signage.
