Chilly & foggy start for most, First Alert for storms Thursday

Happy Monday! Grab a jacket, you will need it out there this morning as a chill is in the air across the Tennessee Valley.
Starting the morning off pretty cool with temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s across much of the Valley. With clearing skies and a light wind, we are seeing some fog develop this morning. Once the fog clears out this morning, we will see plenty of clear skies and plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the day. Today will be chilly with the mid-60s. The chilly weather won’t stay long because there is a nice rebound as we move into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures bounce right back into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine.
We have the First Alert out already for this upcoming Thursday for the potential of strong to severe storms. As of now, it looks as though the threat will pick up as we move into the afternoon and evening. At this point, all forms of severe are possible. We are still a few days away, but it is something that we need to monitor going forward.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.