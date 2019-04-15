Chilly & foggy start for most, First Alert for storms Thursday

Starting the morning off pretty cool with temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s across much of the Valley. With clearing skies and a light wind, we are seeing some fog develop this morning. Once the fog clears out this morning, we will see plenty of clear skies and plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the day. Today will be chilly with the mid-60s. The chilly weather won’t stay long because there is a nice rebound as we move into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures bounce right back into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine.