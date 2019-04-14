2-year-old killed in Elmore County crash

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A 2-year-old is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Elmore County.
According to ALEA Cpl. Jesse Thornton, the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on Flat Rock Road (CR 73) near the Friendship Community, about five miles west of Tallassee. The crash occurred when a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, in which the child was a passenger, collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.
The child was pronounced dead at Elmore Community Medical Center. According to Thornton, she was not in a child restraint system.
The driver of the Malibu, who was from Opelika, and the driver of the Silverado were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
