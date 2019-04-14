12-year-old Athens girl rescued from a creek Sunday

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Athens firefighters rescued a 12-year-old girl hanging on to a limb in a creek today.
Athens Fire and Rescue received a call at 11:45 a.m. that a girl fell into the creek behind Elmwood Apartments on Elm Street. She had been playing on the bank.
Because of the rain and wind, the current was swift today. Battalion Chief Torrey Downs said the water was about five feet deep.
The girl drifted about 40 yards when she grabbed a limb.
Downs said firefighters used their water rescue gear and created a human chain to pull her from the water.
She was cold and upset, Downs said, but otherwise she is ok.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.