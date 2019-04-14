Woman killed, children injured in Coosa County crash

COOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - An Anniston woman was killed and two children were injured in a crash just outside of Rockford Saturday morning.
According to ALEA Cpl. Jesse Thornton, the crash happened on U.S. 231 at the 186 mile marker, about three miles south of Rockford. Brooklyn Paige Milam, 30, was killed when the 2015 Chrysler Town and Country she was driving left the roadway and traveled down an embankment.
Thornton said Milam was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two children were in the car as well and were taken to Children’s Medical Center in Birmingham for treatment of injuries.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
