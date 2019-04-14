UNA grad wins Academy of Country Music Award

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A Florence native and University of North Alabama graduate just received an Academy of Country Music Award.
Ben Skipworth received that award at just 29 years old, according to our news partners at the Times Daily. He just received the award for Video of the Year, which is for “Drunk Girl” by Chris Janson.
The film and video producer has so far worked with artists such as Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, and George Strait.
Skipworth graduated from Brooks High School in 2008. After receiving his degree in the Entertainment Industry from UNA, he moved to Nashville in 2011.
Janna Malone, a UNA Entertainment Industry Director, says Skipworth’s accomplishment are a positive reflection of the UNA program and that it’s good for students to see someone living his dream.
Along with his nomination for “Drunk Girl”, Skipworth was also nominated for a second video, “Burn Out” by Midland.
