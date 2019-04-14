Troy suffers damage after apparent Sunday morning tornado

PIKE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The city of Troy in south Alabama was struck by an apparent tornado Sunday morning, causing damage but no known serious injuries. The same storm system moved earlier across the South, claiming the lives of at least three people in Texas and Mississippi.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a tornado warning for Pike County at 7:18 a.m. for a radar confirmed tornado. A survey team will investigate and assess damaged areas in the county Monday or Tuesday.
Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said there are no reports of injuries at this time. The city had reports of multiple outages around town, including Downtown, Butter & Egg Rd, Hunters Mountain, and parts of Country Club/Prospect Ridge.
The Pike County EMA is urging residents not to attempt to tour the storm damage at this time.
There were snapped power poles and downed lines across U.S. Highway 231 on the north side of Troy.
As seen in the photo below from the Alabama Department of Transportation, power poles were snapped on Highway 231 north of Troy. The vehicle you see on the right side appears to be a transport van from the lounge located across the street. It’s believed it was tossed across the road as the storm moved through.
Several businesses were damaged in the area of North Three Notch Street, as seen in the photos below.
There are also reports of trees down in the area and reports of mobile homes being damaged in Hunter Mountain Mobile Estates.
And we can report an update on a situation involving a vehicle wrapped in metal debris with its hazard lights activated on Central Street. The driver tells us she was driving along and then metal began to appear. She said she was screaming during the ordeal, but is ok. She waited on first responders to arrive before she got out of her car.
There was some damage in other eastern counties. The Barbour County EMA Director David Logan reported trees down and a few power lines down in Eufaula, as well as a few traffic lights out, but so far there have been no significant damage reports. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department reported trees down on several roads.
Per Alabama Power - At 3 p.m., fewer than 900 Alabama Power customers are without service in central Alabama as a result of morning severe weather. Outages are widely scattered across multiple central Alabama counties. The following is a quick rundown of outages by county location:
Perry County - 200 customers
Montgomery County - 170 customers
Tallapoosa County - 130 customers
Fewer, widely scattered outages also exist in Bullock, Lee, and Wilcox counties.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.