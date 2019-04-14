Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-65 near Priceville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 14, 2019 at 3:49 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 3:49 AM

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65.

Alabama State Troopers say Noah Scott Stewart, 23, of Moulton was hit and injured by a 2016 Toyota Camry. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on Interstate 65 one mile south of Priceville.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

