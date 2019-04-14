Pedestrian killed by vehicle on I-65 near Priceville

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65.
Alabama State Troopers say Noah Scott Stewart, 23, of Moulton was hit and injured by a 2016 Toyota Camry. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
The crash occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on Interstate 65 one mile south of Priceville.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
