Weather radio transmitters down across the TN Valley

(WAFF) - The National Weather Service in Huntsville is working to get transmitters back up in working following an outage that started Friday night.
The weather service says transmitters are out in the following areas:
- Arab
- Cullman
- Florence
- Fort Payne
- Winchester
With the transmitters down, you might experience outages with your weather radio.
The weather says the problem is dealing with phone lines. The phone company is working to fix the problem.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.
