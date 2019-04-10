UPDATE: Tarrant PD release cause of 18-wheeler crash into daycare

TARRANT, AL (WBRC) - Tarrant police say video shows an 18-wheeler ran a red light and that’s what led to a crash into a daycare Tuesday.
There are pending traffic citations against the driver of the 18-wheeler, but no criminal charges will be filed.
The city has declared the building itself an unsafe structure.
“This could have been a tragic incident. I mean there are 57 people inside this building. You know had they been one more room over there would have been loss of life,” said Butterbrodt.
