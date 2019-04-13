A soggy start to Saturday | Strong to severe storms Sunday

Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of the threat for severe storms. A line of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will move in overnight. The line will cross the Mississippi/Alabama state line and move into the Shoals around midnight or as late as 5 AM. Storms are expected to impact during the first half of the day. Sunday mornings are usually busy with church, breakfast, and brunch, especially since tomorrow is Palm Sunday, so remember to stay weather aware. Tomorrow's threats include damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which are the highest threats. Tornadoes are also possible tomorrow and large hail. Make a plan to get weather alerts. The WAFF First Alert Weather App is free and will send alerts straight to you.