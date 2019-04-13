Muscle Shoals Police Department makes it to the finals of Lip Sync to the Rescue

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Police Department has made it to the finals of the #LipSyncChallenge competition for their viral lip sync and they need your help to win!
“Inspired by the recent viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, CBS announced a new one-hour entertainment special, Lip Sync to the Rescue, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star of CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood, to be broadcast later this year on the CBS Television Network.”
Lip Sync to the Rescue is a special where viewers vote for their favorite video of performances featuring first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music, a trend that began with the #LipSyncChallenge. The winner will be announced LIVE during the broadcast.
The video was made with songs recorded in Muscle Shoals at Fame Recording Studios including “Land of a Thousand Dances” by Little Richard, “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett, and “I’ll Take You There” by the Staple Singers.
