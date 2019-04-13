LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - After a second state E-M-A assessment there still is NOT enough damage to qualify for a disaster declaration related to February flooding.
Lauderdale County leaders failed to prove there was enough damage to warrant getting money from the federal government for repairs and cleanup.
That means the county doesn’t qualify for public or individual assistance.
Now county leaders will have to figure out a way to pay for damages. What makes this situation worse flood victims are on their own to figure out a way to pay for the damages to their homes because many of them were not covered by insurance.
If you have flood damage call 2-1-1. There are disaster relief groups that may be able to help you get money to pay for some of your repairs.
