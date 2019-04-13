FIRST ALERT: All modes of severe weather possible: tornadoes, damaging winds, hail

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the threat of severe thunderstorms.
All modes of severe weather will be possible: tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.
A line of storms will move into NW Alabama as early as 11PM and will move eastward overnight into Sunday morning.
This is an overnight event, please have multiple ways to receive weather warnings tonight!
Storms will likely move out of NE Alabama by 10AM Sunday.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s, more scattered rain and storms are expected Sunday afternoon.
We will clear out Sunday night with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 40s.
A cooler but pleasant start to the week on Monday with highs in the middle 60s and plenty of sun.
The FIRST ALERT is out already for potentially strong thunderstorms on Thursday.
