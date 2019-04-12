20 years of ‘I Want It That Way’

20 years of ‘I Want It That Way’
FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Over a dozen people were injured, Saturday, Aug. 18 and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey)
By Amanda Lindsley | April 12, 2019 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - ‘You are my fire...’

On April 12, 1999, world renowned boy band the Backstreet Boys dropped their iconic song ‘I Want It That Way’ at 10 a.m. and the music game changed forever.

Backstreet Boys 20 years of 'I Want It That Way.'
Backstreet Boys 20 years of 'I Want It That Way.'

It doesn’t really matter your age or where you’re from, but when you hear “tell me why?” you can immediately finish the chorus.

This was the lead single off their third studio album ‘Millennium’. ‘I Want It That Way’ peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video for the lead song was shot in LAX and was directed by Wayne Isham. The music video would then go on to win the 1999 Viewer’s Choice award at the VMA’s.

Do you feel old yet?

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.