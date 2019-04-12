Wet weather this weekend

Sunday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day. The active weekend cranks up on Sunday with the chance for severe storms early in the day. A squall line with heavy rain and possible thunderstorms should enter the Tennessee Valley from the west around 2 AM. Heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorm are anticipated through the morning into the afternoon as the line moves out of the area as it tracks eastward. The line should push out of the Tennessee Valley around 2 PM. All modes of severe weather could be possible, but damaging winds remains the biggest threat. Continue to check in for the latest on the forecast's timeline and threats, and make sure to stay weather aware Sunday.