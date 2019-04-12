First Alert Weather Day on Sunday due to severe storm threat

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. The line could impact as early as 1 a.m. Sunday in western counties. The line could intensify after crossing I-65 as it could interact with more unstable air as it tracks east. Expect this line of storms to move into northeast Alabama, along Sand Mountain around 5 a.m. We are still uncertain of the exact tornado threat but the latest guidance is creating more instability in the region ahead of this line as Sunday morning wears on. We could also see additional severe storms develop ahead of the main line. This would increase that threat. You should prepare yourself for the possibility of severe weather and possible power outages early Sunday morning.