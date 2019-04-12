First Alert Weather Day on Sunday due to severe storm threat

Cloud cover and a small chance for light rain will continue this evening. Another round of showers and a few storms will be possible overnight into Saturday morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially during the early morning hours and late Saturday night ahead of the squall line that will impact Sunday. Rain coverage won’t be very impressive during the day. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with a few breaks in the clouds, allowing some sunshine through the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s, low 80s.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. The line could impact as early as 1 a.m. Sunday in western counties. The line could intensify after crossing I-65 as it could interact with more unstable air as it tracks east. Expect this line of storms to move into northeast Alabama, along Sand Mountain around 5 a.m. We are still uncertain of the exact tornado threat but the latest guidance is creating more instability in the region ahead of this line as Sunday morning wears on. We could also see additional severe storms develop ahead of the main line. This would increase that threat. You should prepare yourself for the possibility of severe weather and possible power outages early Sunday morning.
Monday will be dry, sunny, and cooler with highs only peaking into the 60s. Tuesday pulls us back into the 70s. Rain recharges for Wednesday and Thursday could also include strong storms.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.