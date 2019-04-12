Showers & storms this morning, severe threat this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! You will want to grab that umbrella this morning as some spots are seeing some thunderstorms move across the area.
Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to be off and on through the morning and into the early afternoon today with as a weak cold front pushes across the Valley.
Because of that, temperatures will be a bit cooler this afternoon into the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers and storms will likely break up in the early afternoon, but clouds will stay persistent with a few peaks of sunshine.
Overnight tonight we will see some more scattered showers and storms move through the Valley as a warm front pushes north through the Tennessee Valley.
This will bring in warmer weather for Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. The front also should clear things up a bit for the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
We have now declared Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day as we are expecting strong to severe storms to move through the Valley during the morning hours.
This will be coming through as many folks head to church for Palm Sunday. A line of storms will track east throughout the day on Saturday in northern Louisiana and western Mississippi.
The line will be near the Alabama state line around 2 a.m. Sunday. The line will continue to track east and impact areas along I-65 as early as 4 a.m. Sunday.
The line could intensify after crossing I-65 as it could interact with air that is increasingly becoming more unstable as it tracks east. Expect this line of storms to move into Northeast Alabama, along Sand Mountain around 6 a.m.
The time of arrival could change as new forecast data becomes available so please keep checking back for the latest updates. We are still uncertain of the exact tornado threat but the latest guidance is creating more instability in the region ahead of this line as Sunday morning wears on.
We could also see additional severe storms develop ahead of the main line. This would increase that threat. You should prepare yourself for the possibility of severe weather and possible power outages early Sunday morning.
With this event starting overnight, make sure your action plan includes multiple ways to receive weather warnings and critical information: NOAA Weather Radio, WAFF First Alert WX App and television are a few.
