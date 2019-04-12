Showers & storms this morning, Severe threat this weekend

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to be off and on through the morning and into the early afternoon today with as a weak cold front pushes across the Valley. Because of that, temperatures will be a bit cooler this afternoon into the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers and storms will likely break up in the early afternoon, but clouds will stay persistent with a few peaks of sunshine. Overnight tonight we will see some more scattered showers and storms move through the Valley as a warm front pushes north through the Tennessee Valley. This will bring in warmer weather for Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. The front also should clear things up a bit for the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.