New Hope man sentenced to 20 years for killing father

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A New Hope man convicted of killing his father has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Eric Jones stood before the court one last time Friday morning before going behind bars for the fatal stabbing of his father, Anthony Ray Jones.
Jones’ mother, sister and brother-in-law were all in court to hear his sentencing. He had the chance to address his family, saying, “I’m sorry, and I will never forget this for as long as I live.”
His sister, Stephanie Knight, gave an emotional testimony. She said “the last 15 months of her life have been a living hell."
Knight could barely get her words out in the courtroom. Knight said he was selfish and has affected so many people with his actions.
She said they fear for their lives every day that one of them is Jones’ next victim.
Knight even said her mother was hospitalized after trying to commit suicide after her husband's killing.
Because the jury found Jones guilty on manslaughter charges, Jones will sit in prison for 20 years.
Prosecutors says they believe Jones should’ve been charged with murder, while the defense says this is what they expected.
“We were certainly disappointed in the verdict being manslaughter instead of murder. It was manslaughter heated passion. We believed it was intentional murder and we’re disappointed with the decision. The judge sentenced the defendant to 20 years, the maximum for manslaughter charge, and we were satisfied with that verdict,” said the prosecuting attorney, Paul Barnett.
