Havoc take first blood in SPHL playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thursday night was game one of the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs. And the Huntsville Havoc were victorious in game 1 of the Challenge round against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
The Havoc won 3-1 in the first playoff game this postseason.
The Havoc will travel to Pensacola Saturday night at 7 p.m. for game 2 of the challenge round. If they win on Saturday they advance to the SPHL semifinals. If they lose they’ll come back right here on Sunday to face Pensacola for game 3.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.