Half of Cavalry Hill school to become alternative school; Huntsville investment unclear

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - An at-times heated discussion ended Thursday with the Huntsville City Council voting to lease part of a north Huntsville school building to Huntsville City Schools.
In a 3-2 vote, the council agreed to a lease half of the Cavalry Hill school building, rent-free, under the conditions the school system pay for utilities and maintenance.
The lease also requires the system to pay $20,000 for renovations.
The facility is set to house the school systems’ alternative school (for students with disciplinary issues), and other academic programs.
District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith argued the city council should assume more fiscal responsibility of the facility, citing the school systems’ financial struggles.
He said other city districts see sizable city investment, citing the Sandra Moon Complex and the Mid-City development.
The Cavalry Hill school building is in his district.
Keith said the approval of the lease should be accompanied with a sizable city investment into the facility.
At a council meeting on March 28, Keith argued the same point. He also called for more public input on the unused space.
The board agreed to postpone the lease vote until May for the purposes of gathering feedback and looking into potential city investment.
Thursday, Councilman Bill Kling motioned the city approve the lease immediately, and he wasn’t alone.
Multiple Huntsville City Schools board members and Superintendent Christie Finely spoke at the meeting, and said a delayed lease agreement would inhibit their ability to hire the staff needed.
That argument ultimately swayed a majority of the board, with council members Jennie Robinson, Will Culver, and Bill Kling voting to approve the lease.
Keith and council member Frances Akridge dissented.
The council discussed establishing a master plan for the facility, working with an architect on improvements, and even a multi-million dollar investment.
However, no city investment was approved.
Robinson and Kling told WAFF 48 News they expect those discussions to continue, while Akridge did not express optimism.
