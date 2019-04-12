Former Madison County teacher arrested, charged with sex act with student

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A former teacher at Madison County High School is under arrest.
Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, 22, is charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, school employee having sexual contact with a student, and school employee distributing obscene material to a student.
She turned herself in on Friday. Her bond is $32,000.
WAFF 48 News is gathering more information on the charges.
The superintendent for Madison County Schools sent the following statement:
“The individual in question resigned and is no longer employed by our system. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Our system fully condemns such actions and we are also offering counseling for our students. All other questions should be directed toward the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.”
Bates was a resource and inclusion teacher at Madison County High School. She also coached junior varsity and varsity volleyball.
She accepted her position with Madison County Schools in June 2018.
