Bill to close AL payday loan loophole gains bipartisan support

“Terry Knowles, a borrower in Huntsville, turned to a payday lender when his daughter was receiving specialized medical treatments,” Sweeney explained. “Soon, Terry and his family were struggling to pay for rent and groceries. He returned to the lender asking for flexibility, saying he was good for the money but his family was facing eviction, he just needed a little more time. It didn’t matter how many children I had, they just wanted their money. Terry and his children became homeless. They lived in a small, unheated tin shed through the winter in Huntsville, Alabama.”