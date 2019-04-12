Auburn, Pearl agree to new 5-year contract

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Fresh off its first ever trip to the NCAA Final Four, the Auburn Tigers are looking to reward men’s head basketball coach Bruce Pearl with a contract extension.
Friday, AU Director of Athletics Allen Greene confirmed the new contract.
“Under Bruce‘s leadership, our basketball program has reached new heights,” Green said. "Our young men continue to thrive in the classroom and on the court. We’ve experienced many firsts, including a well-documented run to the Final Four and a pair of SEC titles. Bruce and his wife Brandy have been very active within the university and the Auburn community and we are appreciative of all of their efforts. Our return on investment is undeniable, and supporting this program from A-to-Z will continue to be a priority. Simply stated, we look forward to having Bruce as the head coach of our basketball program for many years to come.”
Pearl, who has been on the Plains for five years, is transforming the basketball program. He’s won 74 games over the last three seasons, the most ever in program history during a three-year span. Pearl is sitting on more than 100 wins in his first five seasons, something no other AU coach did as quickly.
And just as importantly, he’s selling tickets. All five seasons have been sellouts, something that has only ever happened once before his arrival.
“I’m grateful to my coaching and support staff for building a competitive men’s basketball program,” Pearl said. “I’m grateful to our players for buying in, working extremely hard and representing what being an Auburn man and student-athlete is all about. We have the best fan base in America. The Auburn Family is for real and, along with The Jungle, create a unique gameday atmosphere. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”
The contract runs through the 2023-24 season.
