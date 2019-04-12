Athens man arrested on burglary charges

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested an Athens man Thursday for burglary and breaking and entering a vehicle.
Investigators say 29-year-old Dean Kyle Geiger faces charges of burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, illegal possession of a debit card, and identity theft.
Deputies responded to several calls near New Cut Road and Bill Black Road between Tuesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 11, where several vehicles and shops/garages had been burglarized.
Investigators obtained security video and recognized the suspect in the video as Geiger. After a brief pursuit they arrested Geiger, who was still in possession of the items he had stolen.
After an additional victim filed a report on Thursday, Geiger was charged with a third count of breaking and entering a vehicle, illegal possession of a debit card, and identity theft in that case.
Investigators recovered more property from Geiger that has not been accounted for and is believed to be stolen.
Residents near New Cut and Bill Black Roads are encouraged to check their vehicles, sheds, and garages and report any missing property.
Geiger is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $16,500 bond.
