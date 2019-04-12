2 arrested after chase near Sylvania

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 12, 2019 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 12:03 PM

SYLVANIA AL (WAFF) - Deputies arrested two men, after they led them on a high-speed chase near Sylvania.

It happened early Thursday morning, when deputies tried to pull over Dustin Bell and Dakota Hicks. That’s when they took off.

Eventually, they got out of the car and ran into a field. That’s where they were arrested.

Both men are charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest.

Bell is also charged with reckless endangerment, because he was driving.

