2 arrested after chase near Sylvania

SYLVANIA AL (WAFF) - Deputies arrested two men, after they led them on a high-speed chase near Sylvania.
It happened early Thursday morning, when deputies tried to pull over Dustin Bell and Dakota Hicks. That’s when they took off.
Eventually, they got out of the car and ran into a field. That’s where they were arrested.
Both men are charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest.
Bell is also charged with reckless endangerment, because he was driving.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.