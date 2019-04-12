Approximately 2 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A joint venture led to the seizure of approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine, accordign to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say agents from STAC, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Gordon Terry Parkway in Trinity on Thursday. Agents say they made contact with three occupants and seized a handgun and approximately 2 pounds of meth.
The three arrested were Jesus Nivardo Torreblanco, 24, of Decatur, Mavreceo Hernandez, 47, of Trinity, and Noemie Aquilar, 29, of Trinity.
All three are charged with trafficking in meth. They are being held on a $250,000 bond.
“All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
