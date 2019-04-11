Very warm & breezy today; Severe threat this weekend

We have a First Alert out for Saturday and Sunday this Palm Sunday weekend. It is looking like widespread rain and storms could develop late Saturday afternoon and evening along a warm front. This will shift north into Sunday morning. Strong to severe storms would be possible as we move into the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday given the forecast setup. Damaging winds and heavy rain would be the primary threats, but there is also a chance for large hail & tornadoes. With this event being overnight, make sure your action plan includes multiple ways to receive weather warnings and critical information: NOAA Weather Radio, WAFF First Alert WX App and television are a few.