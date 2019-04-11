Sinkhole on Madison County highway has been filled

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that the sinkhole on Alabama 53 has been filled.
They anticipate having the outside lane reopened ahead of afternoon rush, but the shoulder will remain closed overnight. Crews will be back Friday to repave the shoulder.
The sinkhole appeared in the shoulder of Alabama 53 northbound just south of Burrell Road. The hole was about 7.5 feet in diameter at the surface, wider below the surface, and 12 to 14 feet deep.
Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver posted photos on social media.
ALDOT is doing some exploratory drilling in the area in an effort to determine the cause and extent of the issue.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.