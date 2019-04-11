Sheriff’s office hosts annual special needs rodeo for Morgan County kids and adults

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - It’s the largest special needs rodeo in the state of Alabama, and it’s hosted here by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
“This event doesn’t cost our taxpayers a single dime, all the money is donated. We get to celebrate and have a good day with some of our citizens that just enjoy having a good day," Sheriff Ron Puckett said.
This was Puckett’s first special needs rodeo as sheriff, and he says it’ll be one he’ll never forget.
“Can you see the smiles on their faces? That’s what’s special. It gives them, it’s just these kids. There are no other children out here from the schools, it’s just the special needs kids and it’s their day to have fun," Puckett continued.
It was endless fun at the Morgan County Celebration Arena Thursday. People enjoyed hay rides, dancing, games, food and even a mechanical bull.
Special needs rodeo volunteer Gary Blankenship says he’s been volunteering for nearly a decade.
“Every year I look forward to this,” Blankenship continues.
He says it’s something he tells everyone about.
“Today, they don’t see themselves as special needs because they’re out here with so many other people and everybody’s just trying to make them comfortable and have a great day, and so it’s special for them and it’s special for the workers also," Blankenship said.
Both Blankenship and Sheriff Puckett said the smiles go on forever and it shows throughout the entire day.
