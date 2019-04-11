Rapper arrested for song lyrics that mention shooting up U of Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL (WCJB/Gray News) - A music video of an Ocala rapper named Christopher Mccallum, 26 also known as “JunJun Mccallum” that was being shared on Facebook, was brought to the attention of authorities after some of the lyrics mentioned a threat to conduct a mass shooting on the campus at the University of Florida.
According to deputies, the video that was posted on March 22 to Facebook had lyrics that also mentioned the possibility of violence at 8 Seconds, the downtown Gainesville nightclub, which was hosting a concert by rap artist Keyanta Bullard also known as “Yungeen Ace” on March 23.
Deputies said that in the song, Mccallum makes mention of an ongoing feud between a group from Ocala Shores and a group in Gainesville. He also mentions the Yungeen’s Ace concert at 8 Seconds specifically as a location for retaliation.
Mccallum then makes threats to one of the rival parties that he would “catch you at a Gator Game and shoot the whole campus up.”
He was arrested Tuesday and is in the Alachua County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.
Florida law, updated after the Parkland school shooting in February 2018, makes the threat of a mass shooting a crime.
McCallum’s case is similar to one that’s before the U.S. Supreme Court in which Pennsylvania rapper Jamal Knox, aka Mayhem Mal, was accused of making terrorist threats against two officers, the Associated Press reported.
