Principal of Paradise, CA, high school resigning because he can’t find housing after Camp Fire

PARADISE, CA (KTXL/CNN) – A high school principal who lost his home in California’s Camp Fire is resigning.
The reason? He said he and his family have not been able to secure housing.
Loren Lighthall wears a lot of hats. He’s a husband and a father to seven children. But his most visible job is principal of Paradise High School.
"It was a very hard decision to make because you're the principal of a high school in a town with one high school. And communities need good leaders," Lighthall said.
Lighthall announced this week that at the end of this school year, he and his family will be leaving Paradise for good, like so many others in the fire-ravaged community.
It’s a choice Lighthall says his family made out of obligation.
"We've just been unable to secure housing. And we can't live in temporary housing year after year," Lighthall said.
Lighthall’s home was burned to the ground in November when the deadly Camp Fire ravaged the town of Paradise and killed at least 85 people.
Nearly 14,000 homes were destroyed, creating a drastic housing shortage overnight, and leaving families like the Lighthalls in a tough spot.
"The trauma has been tough because I've never really experienced it in my life," Lighthall said.
Though he’s an authority figure, Lighthall said he’s not immune to the pain felt among the rest of his community. That too contributed to his decision to leave Paradise.
"At some point you're just being reminded of it too much and everything becomes about the trauma, and I think putting some distance from that is going to help," Lighthall said.
So far, Lighthall said it’s been nothing but support from his school community on his decision, much of whom are going through the same struggle he is.
