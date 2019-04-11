Muscle Shoals 3rd-grader hopes Bryant-Denny Stadium replica will get Saban’s attention

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - All you Bama fans will love this. A 9-year-old boy spent hours putting together a 5,000-piece replica of Bryant-Denny Stadium out of building blocks.
It’s been getting a lot of attention on social media, and he hopes to get the attention of one person in particular.
Tillman Sockwell is a third-grader at McBride Elementary in Muscle Shoals and a big Alabama football fan. He hopes his creation will get head coach Nick Saban’s attention, so he can finally meet his biggest hero.
“He is one of the best coaches I ever seen before because if it wasn’t for him Alabama wouldn’t be winners. It would be such an honor to meet him. Roll Tide, everyone,” Tillman said.
Saban, if you happen to see this, you have a big fan who can’t wait to meet you.
Sockwell hopes he can go to his first Alabama football game this coming season.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.