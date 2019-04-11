Morgan County man charged with murder in deadly head-on collision

Morgan County man charged with murder in deadly head-on collision
Reaford Williams III
By Lindsey Connell | April 11, 2019 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 11:50 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Danville man has been arrested for murder in connection with a fatal car accident that involved alcohol according to Huntsville police.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took Reaford Williams III, 29, into custody on Thursday at a home on South Johnson Chapel Rd in the Danville area.

It stems from a head-on collision last month on the I-565 exit ramp to County Line Road.

Troy Rashawn Howard, 19, of Harvest, lost his life in the crash.

It happened March 20 just after 2 AM.

According to Huntsville police, Williams was driving his Dodge Ram South on County Line Road. Troy Howard was driving east on I-565.

Williams turned right onto the I-565 off-ramp, traveling west bound in the east bound lane, reports state.

Howard was trying to exit I-565 for County Line Road.

It resulted in a head-on collision on the off-ramp.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, Huntsville police officials said.

Howard was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition and passed away from his injuries.

Troy Rashawn Howard
Troy Rashawn Howard (Source: Huntsville Police Department)

Williams was treated for injuries as well.

The Huntsville Police Traffic Homicide Investigations unit also announced his arrest on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.