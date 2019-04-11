Morgan County man charged with murder in deadly head-on collision

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Danville man has been arrested for murder in connection with a fatal car accident that involved alcohol according to Huntsville police.
Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office took Reaford Williams III, 29, into custody on Thursday at a home on South Johnson Chapel Rd in the Danville area.
It stems from a head-on collision last month on the I-565 exit ramp to County Line Road.
Troy Rashawn Howard, 19, of Harvest, lost his life in the crash.
It happened March 20 just after 2 AM.
According to Huntsville police, Williams was driving his Dodge Ram South on County Line Road. Troy Howard was driving east on I-565.
Williams turned right onto the I-565 off-ramp, traveling west bound in the east bound lane, reports state.
Howard was trying to exit I-565 for County Line Road.
It resulted in a head-on collision on the off-ramp.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, Huntsville police officials said.
Howard was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition and passed away from his injuries.
Williams was treated for injuries as well.
The Huntsville Police Traffic Homicide Investigations unit also announced his arrest on Thursday.
