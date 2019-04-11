First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday because of severe storms

Sunday is now a First Alert Weather Day. Confidence is increasing for severe thunderstorms across North Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee early Sunday morning. At this time it looks like a line of storms will fire early Saturday afternoon near the Mississippi River. This line will track east throughout the day on Saturday. The line will be near the Alabama state line around 2am Sunday morning. The line will continue to track east and impact areas along I-65 as early as 4am Sunday. The line could intensify after crossing I-65 as it could interact with air that is increasingly becoming more unstable as it tracks east. Expect this line of storms to move into Northeast Alabama, along Sand Mountain around 6am. The time of arrival could change as new forecast data becomes available so please keep checking back for the latest updates. We are still uncertain of the exact tornado threat but the latest guidance is creating more instability in the region ahead of this line as Sunday morning wears on. We could also see additional severe storms develop ahead of the main line. This would increase that threat. You should prepare yourself for the possibility of severe weather and possible power outages early Sunday morning.