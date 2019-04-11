Drowning death at Little River Canyon State Park

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - 1 person is dead after drowning at Little River Canyon State Park according to Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton.
Dr. Deaton told WAFF 48 News that a 911 call about the drowning came in at 11 AM and that the victim’s body was recovered around 12pm.
The identity of the victim hasn’t been released because family members haven’t been notified.
Dr. Deaton did not know if the victim was a hiker or how they ended up in the water.
The National Parks Service had no comment when we called and said a press release would be sent out later on Thursday.
