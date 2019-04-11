2 dead after early morning fire in Lauderdale County

LEXINGTON, AL (WAFF) - Officials tell us two people are dead after an early morning fire in Lexington that happened on Thursday.
Investigators tell us the fire started just before 6 a.m. on County Road 67.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff says two people died and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating.
The Lexington and Anderson Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene, in addition to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Lexington, Elgin, Greenhill, Center Star, Anderson, and Killen volunteer fire departments all responded to the fire.
