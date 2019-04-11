Crime Stoppers: Rental car, purse stolen at Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Some people will lock up their valuables in the trunk of their car, thinking it will slow down thieves. Despite taking that precaution, a woman told police, her purse and her rental car were stolen out of this parking lot in early February.
Huntsville police say the victim’s rental car keys was stolen out of a locker and the rental car was stolen from the parking lot of Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center on 4 Mile Post Road. The victim had locked her purse in the trunk of the vehicle.
Shortly after, the victim started receiving notifications that her credit card was being used.
The vehicle was recovered in another part of town being driven by a couple of males, according to police.
Store surveillance from the Walmart on Bailey Cove shows the credit card was used by a female. If you recognize her, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
