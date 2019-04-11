Breezy and warm today | Unsettled weather this weekend

A pleasant Spring day continues with above average temperatures and breezy winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 AM Friday morning. Afternoon temperatures will soar to the mid-80s during peak heating hours. Clouds will grow later into the afternoon and evening.
Friday will include showers and storms as a cold front approaches the area. Rain will begin early, moving from the west towards the east, and most of the activity will take place during the first half of the day. By the afternoon, a few leftover showers may still linger, but the area will be much quieter.
The weekend will be active. Saturday will include a few scattered showers, and the bulk of the unsettled weather comes Sunday. A squall line will likely enter the Tennessee Valley around 2 AM and likely exit around 2 PM. Expect widespread showers and storms during the first part of the day Sunday. Storms could be very strong to severe Sunday morning, including the possibility for damaging winds and hail. Stay tuned for the latest on this forecast.
After the cold front passes Sunday, much cooler air will filter in. Expect a big temperature drop Monday, with highs in the low 60s, but we quickly warm back up into the 70s by Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.