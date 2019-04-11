Athens instructor explains opportunities for students after Ivey announcement

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Jobs are coming to Limestone County, and there are students waiting to fill them.
Limestone County Career Technical Center instructor Mike Raney teaches more than 30 teens how to assemble every piece of a car.
He said Wednesday’s announcement that Toyota Boshoku America would be opening a site in Athens (bringing 400 jobs) is big news for his students.
The site will contribute to the Mazda Toyota plant being built in eastern Limestone County.
Raney said it will translate to high paying jobs and an opportunity to work in their community.
“Probably start at a $20 to 25 an hour job. Where normally they’re going to be working around here like at Walmart or something like that for 11 or 12 bucks an hour, or even going in to the body shop at 10 to 12 bucks an hour,” he said.
Raney said he has taught at the center for 24 years, and has seen students leave for jobs in Huntsville.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the students to stay here in Athens Alabama,” he said.
“Very good jobs for this community and I think it’s going to be an awesome opportunity for all the students here at the tech school.”
Raney said he teaches students ages 15 to 18, and their graduation of the school will line-up with the beginning of the major automotive operations in the county well.
He said Mazda Toyota has already come to his class to recruit.
