Warrant issued for former Huntsville teacher charged in 2017 murder

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The manhunt is on for a former Huntsville teacher charged with murder.
Milton Tyson was a no-show for his hearing Monday, and now a warrant is out for his arrest.
He’s charged with murdering a father of two, Marcus White, who was found dead in his front yard in February 2017.
At the time, police didn't release a motive behind the shooting but said the two knew each other.
Tyson is a former special education teacher at Lee High School.
