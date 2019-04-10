Warrant issued for former Huntsville teacher charged in 2017 murder

Warrant issued for former Huntsville teacher charged in 2017 murder
Milton Tyson
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 9, 2019 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 8:44 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The manhunt is on for a former Huntsville teacher charged with murder.

Milton Tyson was a no-show for his hearing Monday, and now a warrant is out for his arrest.

He’s charged with murdering a father of two, Marcus White, who was found dead in his front yard in February 2017.

At the time, police didn't release a motive behind the shooting but said the two knew each other.

[ Father of 2 becomes Huntsville’s first homicide of 2017 ]

[ Former Huntsville teacher charged with murder ]

Tyson is a former special education teacher at Lee High School.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.