SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch is scheduled for tonight

(WAFF) - SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, April 10 for a Falcon Heavy launch of the Arabsat-6A satellite from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The primary launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EDT, or 22:35 UTC, and closes at 8:32 p.m. EDT, or 00:32 p.m. UTC on Thursday, April 11.