Restricting plastic bag bans

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A growing number of cities and states are banning the use of plastic bags.
But here in Alabama, a different move. A committee passed a bill on Tuesday that would stop local communities from taxing or banning items like plastic bags.
Right now, if a county or city decided they wanted to tax or ban grocery bag they could.
This bill would essentially say if you want to do that, it has to go through the state.
Individual local governments wouldn’t be allowed to do it.
Supporters say it would make these taxes and bans uniform across the state, instead of each county doing it differently.
The group Conservation Alabama does not support it. They say, they don’t think it’s the state’s place to tell them if a local group can ban bags or not.
The bill passed through the Senate Committee with a 9-2 vote against.
A House committee will consider a similar bill on Wednesday.
