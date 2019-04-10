Police investigating after woman shot on Hillwood Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a shooting on Hillwood Drive after one female was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The shooting happened between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday.
An investigator on the scene says they have a few suspects they’re questioning right now but are still working to process the scene and collect evidence.
Police say they had earlier calls of shots fired on the other side of the parkway but don’t know if the two situations are related.
