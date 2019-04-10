Winter storm brings blizzard warnings to Plains, upper Midwest

(CNN) - It may be spring, but don’t tell that to Mother Nature.
Four million people are under blizzard warnings as a storm prepares to strike the Plains and upper Midwest, including eastern Colorado, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Iowa, Wyoming and Kansas.
Although powerful winter storms and blizzards are not unheard of across the plains in mid-April, this system has the potential to set several records Thursday.
A rare, inland “bomb cyclone” is even possible.
That’s an area of low pressure that drops 24 millibars in 24 hours. In other words, it’s a potent, rapidly intensifying storm system.
This would be the second time in less than a month a storm of this magnitude has developed in the Plains.
The previous one left deadly, devastating flooding in its wake.
