HudsonAlpha scientists make discovery to help patients with developmental disabilities

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Researchers at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology have connected a variation in a particular gene with neurodevelopmental disorders.
The findings will help families around the world get a better diagnosis for their impacted loved ones.
Researchers in Greg Cooper’s lab have uncovered how changes to a particular gene give rise to developmental disabilities.
They've linked developmental delay and intellectual disability (DD/ID) to variations in the BRSK2 gene with the help of a social media platform used by geneticists all over the world.
"This is an important discovery in terms of our basic understanding on how genes work and how genes can shape our health. Also for the particular families that are involved, and that includes the families that we've worked with on this study and also there's likely to be many other families out there that will eventually be tested and be found to have this same condition," explained Greg Cooper, PhD, faculty investigator.
“They can now get a more accurate and precise clinical diagnosis for what can, in many cases, be very significant medical challenges in terms of how a child develops and progresses,” he added.
Cooper's team recently published a paper in the American Journal of Human Genetics associating genetic variation in a gene called BRSK2 with neurodevelopmental disorders. They put together enough cases to make the link by assembling a cohort of affected individuals through a website called GeneMatcher, a social media platform for genetics.
The Cooper Lab identified children with variations in BRSK2, all with developmental delay or intellectual disability, in the course of a Clinical Sequencing Exploratory Research (CSER) Project. HudsonAlpha’s CSER project is aimed at identifying the genetic causes of undiagnosed conditions by using genome sequencing, and is funded by the National Institutes of Health.
Through careful assessment of the CSER cases, researchers honed in on disruptions to the BRSK2 gene as a potential cause, but they wanted more instances to compare. That’s when they turned to GeneMatcher, a website from the Baylor-Hopkins Center for Mendelian Genomics, which allows researchers to input genes of interest and match with other scientists all over the world.
Through the site, five more individuals with variations in the gene were identified and compared to one another. All nine individuals presented with delays, including speech and motor function, and many had diagnoses of autism, behavioral problems, and other issues.
Statistical and biological analysis of the mutations in BRSK2, which contributes to brain development and function, confirmed the association of the gene with DD/ID.
“We believe and have lots of data now that these are in many cases, genetic conditions so the only way to get at the root explanation is to do genetic testing. So this is one example where we were able to make a discovery about a new type of genetic condition and for those families that have that particular condition, we can now give them a diagnosis,” Cooper said. “There are still lots of families out there that we haven’t been able to understand yet so we continue working every day on discovering new genetic conditions and providing new diagnoses.”
