HudsonAlpha scientists make discovery to help patients with developmental disabilities

“We believe and have lots of data now that these are in many cases, genetic conditions so the only way to get at the root explanation is to do genetic testing. So this is one example where we were able to make a discovery about a new type of genetic condition and for those families that have that particular condition, we can now give them a diagnosis,” Cooper said. “There are still lots of families out there that we haven’t been able to understand yet so we continue working every day on discovering new genetic conditions and providing new diagnoses.”